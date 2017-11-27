All senators have been asked for details to clear themselves of constitutional issues, but what have they specifically been asked to provide?

WHAT'S ON THE SENATOR CITIZENSHIP FORM?

* Date and place of birth.

* Citizenship held at birth.

* Date of Australian naturalisation.

* Parents' and grandparents' birth details.

* Other factors including adoption, IVF or assumption of citizenship through marriage.

* Steps taken to assure senator has not inherited citizenship of another country from a parent or grandparent.

* Yes/No to question: 'Have you ever been a citizen of any country other than Australia?'

* If 'yes', list the countries you have been a citizen of, and evidence of the date and manner in which your citizenship was renounced or otherwise came to an end.

* Yes/No to question: 'On the date you nominated for election in this 45th Parliament were you a citizen of any country other than Australia?'

* If 'yes', provide evidence of any steps you have taken to renounce the citizenship of the country prior to the date of nomination.

* Yes/No to question: 'Are you now a citizen of any country other than Australia?'

* If 'yes', provide evidence and details of steps taken to renounce citizenship.

* If the senator had foreign citizenship at nomination or now, under what basis does the senator contend they are not disqualified under section 44 of the constitution?

* Signed declaration: 'I declare that I have completed this statement to the best of my knowledge and have attached all evidence relevant to my declarations.'

* Details to be published on Parliament House website, 12 noon on December 4.