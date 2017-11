The Senate has rejected an attempt to investigate the hacking of Christopher Pyne's Twitter account to 'like' a gay porn site.

Senators have shot down an attempt to investigate the hacking of Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne's Twitter account to 'like' a gay porn site.

Crossbench senator Cory Bernardi, who openly loathes Mr Pyne, wanted the Senate to express grave concerns about the breach and call upon the attorney-general to launch an inquiry.

But his motion was rejected on Monday afternoon.