Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-108 NBA win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns announced shortly before the game that high-scoring guard Devin Booker -- who scored 35 points in Phoenix's home win over Minnesota earlier this month -- would sit out because of an injured big right toe.

Jimmy Butler had 25 points and Andrew Wiggins added 21 for the Timerwolves, who are fourth in the western conference standings.

Minnesota's 12-8 record is their best 20-game start since the 2005/06 season.

Mike James had a career-high 26 points for Phoenix, who slumped to their third-straight defeat.

In Chicago, Goran Dragic scored 24 points as the Miami Heat followed the lowest-scoring first quarter in team history with their highest-scoring one of the season in a 100-93 victory over the struggling Bulls.

After scoring seven points in the first quarter, Miami had 38 in the second to take a 45-42 lead at the half.

The 10-9 Heat are seventh in the eastern conference while Chicago have the NBA's worst record at 3-15.