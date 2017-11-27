The WA government will this week reveal a time frame for the opening of the trouble-plagued and long-delayed Perth Children's Hospital.

The Western Australian government will this week reveal a "timetable" for the opening of the long-delayed Perth Children's Hospital but admit there are other defects yet to be fixed aside from the lead contamination in drinking water.

Health Minister Roger Cook said other issues with the hospital included the gas distribution network and the pharmacy operation, but said the lead issue was the only "show stopper".

"Obviously the gas distribution network is an important piece of work that needs to be done, but I understand that's a largely mechanical exercise and we should be on top of that," he told reporters on Monday.

"The pharmacy area is one which is an important aspect of the hospital but ... the whole hospital is located on the QEII site, so we're confident that if that's not completely perfect by the time we open the hospital there are other parts of the campus where we can run those services."

But Shadow Health Minister Bill Marmion said there had been plenty of time to deal with the other issues given the hospital had been delayed for so long.

"If the lead is the major issue, that's given them extra time to get rid of all the other issues and I can't believe that there are other issues at all," he told reporters.

Mr Marmion said the Liberals would welcome an announcement about the hospital opening if it was to happen soon.

"But if the time frame is it's not going to open until some time next year, I think we'll be disappointed," he said.

"In their budget they allowed for it to open by December 31. If they're going to go past December 31, they'll need to find more money in the budget."