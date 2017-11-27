Aaron Shingler's Wales face the Boks to end their year after losses to Australia and New Zealand. (AAP)

Losses to Australia and New Zealand and a narrow win over Georgia mean Wales must beat South Africa to take something away from their end-of-year fixtures.

Flanker Aaron Shingler accepts there will be pressure on Wales to beat South Africa next weekend.

Wales' autumn campaign draws to a close against the Springboks on Saturday, with the ledger so far showing defeats to New Zealand and Australia, plus an ugly victory over unheralded Georgia.

Wales have beaten the Springboks on their last two Cardiff visits, but while Shingler and company have impressed with a more expansive attacking approach this month, Australia and New Zealand still toppled them, scoring a combined total of nine tries.

"It is going to be another tough game," Shingler said.

"And one we probably need to win as well to finish the campaign on a positive note, otherwise it is going to be a pretty disappointing autumn.

"The big thing is to win next week. We have to keep playing rugby and keep defending as hard as we can, but there will be pressure on us to win."

One of Wales' success stories has been back Owen Williams, who filled the second midfield playmaker role impressively alongside Dan Biggar against Australia and New Zealand.

Williams is set for a return to club duty next weekend as the South Africa fixture falls outside World Rugby's autumn Test window and players plying their trade away from Wales are not obliged to be released.

But he has left a major impression and looks nailed on to start Wales' Six Nations opener against Scotland in Cardiff on February 3.

"It has been a great couple of weeks, personally. I just want to play more for Wales," Williams said.

"To be honest, the game plan is similar to what we play at Gloucester. You can chop and change (between the 10 and 12 positions), and myself and Dan did it a couple of times (against New Zealand).

"I am playing 12 at the minute. I will play tighthead (prop) for Wales if I have to. I am comfortable with the game plan at 12, but if I have to step in at 10, I have no issue.

"You saw (against New Zealand) we had them on the ropes, creating loads of opportunities. It is just about taking our chances. The last couple of weeks it is pleasing we have created so many opportunities."