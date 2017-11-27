WA batsman Ashton Turner and tail-ender Jason Behrendorff are thwarting Queensland's victory hopes in the Shield clash at the WACA Ground.

West Australian batsman Ashton Turner has posted an unbeaten half century to dent Queensland's victory hopes in the Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA Ground.

At lunch on the final day, WA were 8-277 - an overall lead of 267 - with Turner on 86 and Jason Behrendorff on 28.

The Warriors were in all sorts of trouble after losing 3-5 during the morning session on Monday to slump to 8-196 - an overall lead of just 186.

But Turner and Behrendorff have since combined for an unbeaten 81-run stand to lift WA to a defendable total.

Bulls spinner Mitchell Swepson has figures of 4-131.

But his efforts to dismiss both Turner or Behrendorff by landing the ball in the pitch's rough have so far proved ineffective.

Behrendorff, who is nursing an injured back and didn't bowl on Sunday, is hoping to bowl on Monday if his back pulls up OK from his batting stint.

The left-hander is struggling with pain stemming from the scar tissue from an old stress fracture in his back.

Behrendorff says the fracture will never fully heal, but he hopes it won't force him to give up long-form cricket.