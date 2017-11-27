A gutted Jamie Whincup was cursing his luck on the eve of the Supercars' season finale, only to be skolling and backflipping off a boat as he celebrated a record seventh title a day later.

After starting the weekend leading championship rival Scott McLaughlin by 30 points, a disastrous first race put Whincup's title hopes on life support.

He made a mistake in the opening lap on Saturday, with tyre failure putting him more than 13 laps off the pace before he ultimately finished 23rd.

McLaughlin won the race to take a 78-point advantage into Sunday's 95-lap climax around Newcastle's street circuit, a new and unpredictable venue.

The young Kiwi firmed as favourite after securing his 16th pole position for the season.

But three race penalties torpedoed McLaughlin's title hopes and Whincup won the race to clinch the series in one of the most dramatic finishes in the sport's history.

"What a day for not only us but for motorsport in general. That was unbelievable," Whincup said.

"I felt we were pretty hard done by with just a little bit of contact to blow a tyre out.

"I felt we didn't deserve that but clearly someone's looking down on us today and it all turned around."

Whincup conceded he was a long shot, but never relinquished hope of a miracle victory.

"I was pretty gutted last night thinking how unlucky, what did we do to deserve the tyre split. But clearly that got turned around," Whincup said.

While McLaughlin's 25-second penalty for sandwiching Craig Lowndes into a wall as he passed him in the closing stages was decisive, Whincup isn't concerned the result may be challenged.

"No sporting event should end up in the courtrooms, so not putting any weight on that whatsoever," Whincup said.

With Hunters And Collectors' anthem The Holy Grail blaring during jubilant post-race celebrations, Whincup dispatched a beer, mounted the deck of a boat before showing a peace sign to fans and catapulting himself backwards into the ocean.

His seven titles put him two clear of five-time winners Dick Johnson, Mark Skaife and Ian Geoghagan.