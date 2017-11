The Australian Monarchist League says it's delighted by news Prince Harry will marry

The Australian Monarchist League says it's delighted the 33-year-old prince and the star of US drama Suits will marry next year after announcing overnight in London they were engaged.

"We send to HRH Prince Harry and Ms Markle our very best wishes for every happiness," the group said.