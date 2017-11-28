There will be enough power to cope with summer heatwaves after energy operators found extra sources. (AAP)

Australia's energy watchdog says there will be enough power to cope with summer heatwaves after it identified extra generation capacity.

Australians can safely keep their air conditioners blasting during the summer's heatwaves after energy operators found extra power to cover shortfalls.

The Australian Energy Market Operator has identified almost 2000 megawatts of extra power, which it says will replace the 1600 MW that went off line when Victoria's Hazelwood power station closed in March.

"We now have a range of dispatchable resources that can be used to strategically support the market as required, including battery storage, diesel generation and demand resources," chief executive Audrey Zibelman said.

The extra power will be necessary, as research also found consumers aren't likely to cut their power usage during heatwaves.

"The latest trends suggested consumers wouldn't change their behaviour to reduce their energy use, and therefore their demand from the grid, by as much as we had thought," AEMO's summer operations report says.

More than 800 MW will come from gas generators in NSW, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia that were previously off line or not operating at full capacity last summer.

A further 1000 MW will come from asking large energy users to either use less energy or generate their own.

Energy transmission network owners have also told the AEMO they are on track to clear vegetation and make sure their poles and wires are free from summer bushfire risk.

Consumers will be able to keep track of the national energy picture through extreme heat days on AEMO's ENERGYLive website and social media channels.