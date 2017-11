Defending champion Harold Varner III has found happiness again after tragedy followed his Australian PGA Championship win last year.

It didn't take long for Harold Varner III to come crashing back to earth after his maiden top-tier win at last year's Australian PGA Championship.

Returning to Queensland to defend his crown, the 27-year-old said the death of his girlfriend's brother just days after the tournament victory had rocked him, on and off the course.

But the likeable American said he is now physically and mentally in his happy place ahead of Thursday's first round at Gold Coast's Royal Pines.