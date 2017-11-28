Jetstar says an Indonesian volcano may cause more delays, depending on weather conditions. (AAP)

Australian tourists stranded in Bali after the Mount Agung volcano began spewing ash into the air say airlines have let them down.

The normally bustling airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali was a ghost town on Monday night, speckled with confused tourists left stranded by the cancellation of flights because of volcanic ash.

Earlier, Indonesia raised its alert for the Mount Agung volcano to the highest level, warning of the "imminent" risk of a larger eruption. Flights were diverted away from the island until at least Tuesday.

Some travellers had retired for the night on makeshift beds on the terminal's dusty floors. Others were considering a more than 10-hour journey across land to the city of Surabaya to begin a string of flights across Indonesia and eventually to Australia.

But all were frustrated by the lack of information from the airlines.

The first Janeen McKay heard of the cancellations was a text from her brother back in Australia just before she arrived at the airport.

"I had nothing from Jetstar, they had my mobile number," she told AAP.

She had been waiting for nearly 12 hours and was told by the airline she couldn't get home until Saturday.

Ms McKay, an office manager, said she needed to get back to Geraldton to take care of her elderly mother, while her sister, Wendy Lynch, needed to be at work as a nurse on Thursday.

"We had a really nice time in Bali but then we get here and this has just ruined it," Ms McKay said.

"Why does it take five days to get us out of here?

"Not very happy."

Veronika Naberezhnova said she was resigned to the waiting game too.

"It's a bit annoying," the Department of Human Services employee said.

"My family's waiting there (in Sydney) as well, they're all waiting, they're all stressed."

On the other side of the island, at Sanur beach, a gentle crackling of lightning and afternoon rain was the only annoyance to tourists lounging on sun beds and sipping cocktails.

For most, the airport's closure had resulted in an extended holiday.

"What's to be annoyed about getting stuck here?" asked Simon Allan, whose flight to Perth was cancelled because of the ash cloud billowing out of the mountain nearly 70km north.

His partner Deborah Flynn said she, too, was unfazed.

"We have no control of nature and we'll just go with the moment and see what happens tomorrow," she told AAP.

Many hotels had offered guests who had flights cancelled free or discounted accommodation.

A representative from Tauzia Hotels, which has nearly 20 sites on Bali, said they needed to encourage tourists to visit.

She said the threat of Mount Agung's eruption had resulted in the tropical island's quietest two months in years.

"To make sure our guests who want to travel to Bali feel safe, we have a commitment that we are giving a free night," Anggun Jenniari told AAP.

Jetstar on Monday night acknowledged "further disruptions are possible this week depending on weather conditions".

The airline is offering affected customers the option of instead flying to destinations including Phuket, Singapore, Fiji or Tokyo at no additional cost.

Other major airlines are all monitoring the situation but are unable to fly until the massive ash cloud dissipates.