Police in Canada are searching for 25-year-old Perth woman Alison Leanne Raspa, who has been missing for almost a week.

Alison Leanne Raspa was last seen about 11.30pm last Wednesday leaving the Three Below Bar in Whistler and an item belonging to her was later found at Alpha Lake Park.

Whistler Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Whistler Search and Rescue Society have been conducting a thorough search of the park and the shores of the lake.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to Ms Raspa's family.

According to Ms Raspa's Facebook page, she is originally from Canberra, attended Greenwood Senior High School in Perth and moved to Whistler in May.

Friend Kerry Stokes posted on social media, urging anyone with information to contact Ms Raspa's family and police.

"We are all very worried about her and need to know she is safe," Ms Stokes said.

Madeline Plester wrote: "Makes me sick thinking about it ... I've been telling myself she ditched her phone to go on a whirlwind midnight adventure to get married in Vegas and is too happy to check in."