Tennis great Evonne Goolagong Cawley believes Ashleigh Barty has arrived as a genuine grand slam contender who can challenge for 2018 Australian Open glory.

No one was prouder than Goolagong Cawley when Barty was awarded the Newcombe Medal on Monday night as Australia's most outstanding player of the year.

Barty shares Goolagong Cawley's indigenous heritage and cherishes having the former former world No.1 as a mentor.

Now the seven-times grand slam champion says the 21-year-old, who rocketed from outside to the 300 to world No.17 in 2017, can follow in her footsteps and win the sport's biggest trophies.

"When I watch Ash play now, it actually makes me want to play again. She's got so many wonderful skills," Goolagong Cawley told AAP.

"She's got the power, she's got everything and it's just a pleasure for me to watch her.

"She's improved so much. She's won against past champions and I think she's beginning to realise that she can beat those players."

Goolagong Cawley believes Barty's 18-month sabbatical from tennis, during which she excelled playing WBBL cricket for Brisbane Heat, was the best decision she ever made.

"Because otherwise she wouldn't have found out that she really missed tennis," she said.

"She's been through some highs and lows.

"Obviously the high was winning junior Wimbledon first and I remember it was around that time that I first saw her play and I thought 'wow, she's got everything'.

"But she was getting pretty tired of travelling and was going on a downer.

"But she's come back and the main thing with Ash is she's happy. When you're happy, you play your best tennis."

Barty modestly played down Goolagong's claim she was ready to contend for majors, but said she was happy to carry the burden of expectation from a nation of fans craving a first local Australian Open singles champion in 40 years.

"I'm a long way off. I've made two third rounds and there's a lot to build on before maybe that elusive slam's there," Barty told AAP.

"It's about consolidating next year and hopefully staying in the top 20 for most of the year if I can.

"We all know the very famous saying in tennis that pressure's a privilege and I think that's something I will carry into the summer and I'm very excited.

"I love playing the Australian Open and the Australian summer and I can't wait to get out in front of everyone and hopefully play my best."