Gold Coast NRL coach Garth Brennan has insisted Jarryd Hayne is not the reason for his recent staffing appointments, with all three formerly at Parramatta.

Burt, who played with and coached Jarryd Hayne at the Eels, began life at the Titans on Monday along with new strength and conditioning gurus Hayden Knowles and Craig Catterick.

Hayne is contracted to the Titans for 2018 but is strongly linked with a move back to Parramatta once he returns from holidays in January, with Brennan saying the trio's links to the 29-year-old did not weigh into his decision to hire them.