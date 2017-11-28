Sergio Garcia feels he can contend for another major. (AAP)

Sergio Garcia has enjoyed his Masters triumph, but ahead of Gold Coast's Australian PGA Championship says he has time to add to his majors tally.

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia believes he is young enough and good enough to ensure his maiden major golf title isn't a one-off.

Garcia has brought his Masters green jacket to the Gold Coast ahead of his Australian PGA Championship tilt starting Thursday, where he will come up against a field featuring Australian US PGA Tour stars Adam Scott and Marc Leishman.

Garcia, a Madrid fan, has this year kicked off an El Classico game and visited Wimbledon's royal box while wearing the jacket.

It even made an appearance at his wedding, while the Spaniard is due to wear it to Tuesday night's Greg Norman Medal dinner.

"I thought I knew how big the Masters was and the green jacket, how much it meant," he said.

"But then once you win it and you start travelling with it and see the reaction of the people and players you realise how massive it is and how much of an icon that green jacket is.

"It's been amazing, a little bit overwhelming and shows the respect you have to give."

Gold Coast will be world No.11 Garcia's final golfing engagement of what he describes as a career year, but at 37 he has hinted there is still plenty more to achieve.

He said the long wait for a major title meant he was used to the pressure and not worn down by it after finally breaking through earlier this year.

"That expectation and that kind of outside pressure has always been there," he said.

"I know what I want to do, know what my expectations are and what I need to improve on.

"If I can do that I know my game's in great shape, I'm still fairly young and can still achieve many, many things and it's fun to have those possibilities."

Garcia's last visit to Australia came in 2010, when he contested the now defunct Masters at Victoria Golf Club alongside 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.

He returns to Australia on the back of a win and a fourth among his last three starts, anticipating that iron play will be key at the Royal Pines course.

Swede Jonas Blixt, who was tied second in the recent Australian Open, defending champion Harold Varner III and Hong Kong Open winner Wade Ormsby are all entering in good form.