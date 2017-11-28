Communications minister Mitch Fifield will urge the ABC's board to reconsider Triple J's decision to no longer hold the Hottest 100 on Australia Day.

The Turnbull government and the ABC are at odds over Triple J's decision to move its Hottest 100 from Australia Day.

The radio station has announced it will no longer hold its popular music countdown on January 26 - moving it to the next day - prompting Communications Minister Mitch Fifield to urge the public broadcaster's board to intervene.

"It is a political statement," Senator Fifield told ABC-TV on Tuesday.

"If you're saying that there are people who have an issue with Australia Day, and you are changing your programming as a result, that is a political intervention by the public broadcaster."

Triple J has defended its decision, pointing to a survey of its listeners which shows 60 per cent of them supported changing the date amid debate about Australia Day's meaning to indigenous Australians.

Labor senator Jenny McAllister called for a little perspective, reminding reporters in Canberra the discussions were about a "top of the pops music countdown".

Nevertheless the conversation was worth having.

"There are many indigenous Australians who feel their culture, their story, their experience prior to European settlement and since is not captured in the national discourse," Senator McAllister told reporters in Canberra.

Greens senator Rachel Siewert said Triple J's decision would be celebrated by many Australians.

"Many of those listeners are young Australians. They're the future and they're saying we want change," she said.

"We have heard so loudly from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community that January 26 is a day of mourning and of grief."

But Liberal Democrats senator David Leyonhjelm says changing the date of the Hottest 100 won't make a difference to indigenous Australians.

"I don't think indigenous people give a rat's arse about what Triple J does on Australia Day," he told reporters.

The senator admitted he did not hold Australia Day to be all that sacred.

"Australia Day is the day Captain Cook... Captain Cook or the First Fleet?" he said.

"What are we celebrating? No, I think that answers your question."