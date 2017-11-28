It will be illegal to race greyhounds in the ACT from May next year.

Greyhound racing will be banned in the ACT from May next year.

The legal ban passed the ACT Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

"This ban has been carefully considered to maximise both animal welfare outcomes and the support delivered to the small group of people involved in greyhound racing here in the ACT," Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay.

Greyhound racers will be able to apply for transition support packages until the end of June and free counselling will be offered.

There was an attempt at a similar ban in NSW last year, but it was later overturned.