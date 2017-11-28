One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson speaks during the Same Sex Marriage debate in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, November 28 (AAP)

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson hasn't made up her mind on same-sex marriage, but will allow her party colleagues a free vote in the Senate.

Pauline Hanson says she's unsure if she will support the same-sex marriage bill before the Senate, but will allow a conscience vote for her One Nation colleagues.

Senator Hanson will move an amendment to the bill to protect civil celebrants who want the right to refuse to marry gay couples.

"I don't believe we are fully aware of the ramifications this is going to have on our society," Senator Hanson told parliament.

The Senate will begin dissecting the finer details of a bill to legalise same-sex marriage on Tuesday after debating the overall legislation late into last night.

Related reading 'It's now time': Hanson-Young breaks down during Senate same-sex marriage debate Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young broke down into tears during the same-sex marriage Senate debate.

Liberal Senator James Paterson has abandoned attempts to allow bakers, florists and other businesses to reject the business of same-sex couples.

But Senator Paterson and Liberal colleague David Fawcett have authored amendments which would include two definitions for marriage.

Marriages between men and women would be recognised separately to marriages between two people.

Senator Paterson said his proposal "achieves the best of both worlds" and there would be no legal difference in how married couples were treated.

"It does allow same sex couples to marry but it doesn't unnecessarily abolish the old definition of marriage, which many Australians still sincerely believe in," he told ABC radio on Monday evening.

Related reading Same-sex marriage: Turnbull's religious freedom inquiry 'confusing', says Muslim barrister A Sydney barrister says Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s inquiry into religious freedom protection, in the wake of the same sex marriage postal survey, confuses a number of issues and could be unnecessary. Stephen Colbert pokes fun at Katter over bizarre same-sex marriage response US television host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Queensland MP Bob Katter for his bizarre response to the same-sex marriage postal survey results.

Parents would also be able to pull their children from classes if they don't agree with their teachings on marriage.

Senator Paterson rejected suggestions from Education Minister Simon Birmingham that such attempts could be unconstitutional, saying: "The advice that I have is that it's not."

People who hold traditional views of marriage would be shielded from "adverse action" taken against them by governments or agencies, and civil celebrants would be able to refuse to marry same-sex couples.

Attorney-General George Brandis and crossbencher David Lleyenholm have suggested similar exemptions, which would already apply to religious ministers and celebrants under the cross-party bill.

Labor senator Helen Polley, who opposes same-sex marriage, last night spoke of the need for to protect parental rights and religious freedoms.

"If someone wishes to publicly or privately object to a change in secular marriage, they should not be persecuted," Senator Polley said.

But her Tasmanian Labor colleague Carol Brown came out swinging against the proposed changes.

"The religious freedom arguments and proposed amendments are nothing more than last ditch attempts to delay what people now need to accept is inevitable and the will of the Australian people," Senator Brown said.

NSW Labor Senator Doug Cameron was even more blunt in his assessment.

"I don't want religion stuffed down my throat by anyone. It's unacceptable to me and it should be unacceptable to this parliament," he said.

Greens senator Nick McKim told the Senate if amendments were added to the marriage equality bill which increased discrimination, he would vote it down.