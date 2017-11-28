Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given their first joint TV interview. (AAP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's have revealed intimate details of their courtship in their first joint TV interview.

Here's what we learned from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement interview:

1. They met on a blind date.

Harry and Markle were set up on a blind date by a mutual female friend in the summer of 2016.

2. Markle had lots to learn about Prince Harry before they met.

"I didn't know much about him," she revealed, adding that she just wanted to know if he was nice and kind.

3. They had a couple of dates before they went on holiday together to Africa.

"I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," the prince said.

"And we - we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent - she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.

"So, then we were really by ourselves which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other."

4. They've never spent more than two weeks apart.

As they juggled their long distance relationship, the pair pledged to spend as much time together as possible despite Harry living in London and the actress being based in Toronto.

But Markle disclosed: "We never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. So it's... we made it work."

5. Harry proposed during a cosy night in at home over a roast chicken.

He also got down on one knee and Meghan could barely let him finish before she said: "yes".

Ms Markle said: "Just a cosy night, it was - what we were doing just roasting chicken and having ...trying to roast a chicken and ... just an amazing surprise.

"It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

6. Harry fell in love with Markle really quickly - and believes their love was destined

"The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned, that everything was perfect," the prince said.

7. The actress is going to be a full time royal.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she said, adding that was going to be part of a team with Harry and the royals.

The Prince said: "Both of us have passions for making a change".

8. Harry and Markle are keen to have children.

"One step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future," the prince said.

9. Harry has warned Markle about the pitfalls of royal life

"I tried... to warn you as much as possible but I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five, six months when we had to ourselves of what actually happened from then," the prince said.