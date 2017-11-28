Former Hockeyroo Kathryn Hubble, who said she was terminally ill with cancer, has been convicted and fined after she pleaded guilty to faking medical letters.

A former Hockeyroo still says she has cancer despite pleading guilty to faking a doctor's certificate and medical letters to get sick leave from a charity.

Kathryn Hubble told a co-worker at Redkite her cancer was terminal and she didn't "have a great deal of time" but her story unravelled this year when the registered cancer charity hired an investigator, according to the Crown's statement of facts.

Hubble has since admitted to making and using false medical documents from Sydney doctors in June and July 2017, and on Tuesday she was convicted, fined more than $2600 and put on two good behaviour bonds.

But the 33-year-old from Sydney's Potts Point maintains she has been diagnosed with cancer, with her lawyer Michael Bellingham telling Downing Centre Local Court before her sentencing that she has an oncologist.

Magistrate Greg Grogin - who described the case as "most unusual" - said there was no medical evidence to show Hubble had been diagnosed with cancer-related illness.

"I don't know whether to treat Ms Hubble as a long-term liar or a person who deserves sympathy because she's suffering from cancer," Mr Grogin said during the sentencing.

The magistrate said testimonials about seeing Hubble go through chemotherapy and cancer-related treatment were of no assistance as they weren't corroborated by medical evidence.

The sentencing dealt only with Hubble's forgery of medical documents to get more than $1200 in sick leave in 2017 when she worked at Redkite, a charity supporting children and adults with cancer.

Mr Grogin described her behaviour as "deplorable" and said she should feel "thoroughly ashamed" for taking the money from people who needed it.

According to the statement of facts, Hubble first told Redkite she was having health issues in 2014 when she worked at their Perth office, and in 2015 she provided medical letters from an oncologist.

A role was created for her at Redkite's Sydney office in January this year after she requested a transfer for cancer treatment.

Hubble was a back-up goalkeeper in a handful of Australian hockey squads in 2010 and 2011 but was never selected in an Olympic or Commonwealth Games team.

She is now unemployed, with Redkite telling AAP in October that they sacked her earlier this year and "provided every assistance" to police.