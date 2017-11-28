Alexis Sanchez's late penalty gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday that lifted them into fourth place on 25 points, one ahead of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

They trail leaders Manchester City by 12 points but Cech said it was too early to rule them out of the title race as they prepare to host promoted Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

"We need to play game by game and not think too much about what's going on around us because the only way is if you win your game you give yourself a chance," the 35-year-old goalkeeper told the British media.

"The teams at this moment who are above us, if they keep going and keep winning, then you can't catch them, but you need to make sure that you win your game first and then let's see what will happen.

"It's only 13 games in, that's the most important thing and there's so many points to be won. You need to carry on for 38 games and show consistency."

Arsenal have enjoyed a perfect record in six home league games this season but have struggled to build momentum having lost four of their seven matches on the road.

"Apart from the Everton win away, a good result at Chelsea (draw), we haven't been getting results away from home.

"Hopefully we've turned the corner in terms of the away games and we need to carry on with our home form. If we can get as many away points as well then we will climb up the table."

