Five Russian athletes, including two gold and two silver medallists, were banned for life from the Olympics for doping during the 2014 Sochi Games.

The International Olympic Committee on Monday acted to lay out the cases that have so far put the athletic careers of 19 people on ice.

The latest casesw involve two members of the four-man gold-medal winning bobsled team Aleksei Negodailo and Dmitry Trunenkov; silver medallist biathletes Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina; and skeleton athlete Sergei Chudinov.

Their 2014 performances in Sochi have been ruled ineligible and they were all handed life-long bans.

The case of banned Russian cross country skier Alexander Legkov was also laid out in full detail by the IOC, with a 46-page report detailing allegations of his use and attempts to cover up performance-enhancing substances.

According to the report, samples taken from Legkov showed hints of doping.

Furthermore, whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the former chief of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, provided details of Legkob's use of controlled substances and his reaction to them.

Rodchenkov also laid out details about how urine samples from Legkov were swapped out for drug-free ones that were sent to IOC analysts.

The IOC first announced the punishment for Legkov on November 1.

Legkov, who won the 50km race in Sochi, previously insisted he was clean and would take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The cases against the athletes who have not failed doping tests are based on reports from independent World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigator Richard McLaren who, however, did not single out individual athletes.