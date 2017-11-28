Australian-Zimbabwean artist Tkay Maidza (right) has weighed in on Robert Mugabe's (left) resignation. (AAP)

Australian-Zimbabwean artist Tkay Maidza has weighed in on Robert Mugabe's resignation.

The 21-year-old, who moved from Zimbabwe with her family to Australia when she was five years old, said the 93-year-old’s decision to quit was a "positive thing".

"It's kind of a zone of confusion for us. But it is the beginning of something beautiful," Maidza told SBS World News at the ARIA Music Awards.

"Who was in power before... it was kind of struggle for some people, so I think this could be a beginning.

"It could be really great because it's time for change. It's been 30-something years he had been ruling, so I think it's a positive thing."

Mr Mugabe resigned last week in a speech read out by the speaker in parliament, as politicians moved to impeach him.

The 93-year-old's decision came after the military seized control.

His decision to oust his vice-president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, triggered the crisis.

Mr Mnangagwa was sworn in as president just days later after Mr Mugabe's resignation.

He flagged significant policy changes which were brought in under his predecessor and vowed the 2018 election would still go ahead.