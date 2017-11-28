MILAN (Reuters) - Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has had surgery to mend a fracture in his left hand, the Serie A club said on their website (www.juventus.com) on Monday.

The Italian champions did not say when Argentine Higuain, who was on the bench with his hand wrapped but did not play in Sunday's 3-0 home win over Crotone, suffered the injury.

"Higuain's return date to team action will be defined over the coming days," Juve said in their statement.

Italian media expect Higuain to miss Friday's visit to his old club Napoli, who are top of the table two points ahead of Inter Milan and and four points clear of third-placed Juve.

