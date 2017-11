Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) has been sworn in for his second term. (Getty Images)

Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta has been sworn in for a second term after winning a repeat election last month.

Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for second, five-year term on Tuesday, ending months of political turmoil in the east African nation.

Kenyatta won a repeat presidential election on Oct. 26 after opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the vote, citing concerns over fairness.

Police prevented opposition leaders from holding a rival gathering on Tuesday.

