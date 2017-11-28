Security has been stepped up in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, ahead of the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta for a second term in office.

Kenya's political divisions look set to deepen as security forces step up patrols in preparation for President Uhuru Kenyatta's inauguration in the capital Nairobi.

Kenyatta won a second five-year term on October 26 in a repeat presidential election boycotted by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who said it would not be free and fair.

The Supreme Court nullified the first presidential election, in August, over irregularities.

The extended election season has divided Kenya, a Western ally in a volatile region, and blunted growth in East Africa's richest economy.

Supporters of Kenyatta - who won with 98 per cent of the vote after Odinga's boycott - are urging the opposition to engage in talks and move on.

"Our responsibility after the political competition is to come together and work to build the nation," Kenyatta told a church service on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of Kenyatta's supporters, clad in the red and yellow Jubilee party colours and carrying Kenyan flags, arrived at the stadium on Tuesday where the inauguration will take place.

"I'm sure Uhuru will be able to bring people together and unite them so we can all work for the country," said Eunice Jerobon, a trader who travelled overnight from the Rift Valley town of Kapsabet.

Odinga supporters say such talk of unity is tantamount to surrender. They accuse the ruling party of stealing the election, rampant corruption, directing abuse by the security forces and neglecting vast swathes of the country.

"A return to the political backwardness of our past is more than unacceptable. It is intolerable ... This divide cannot be bridged by dialogue and compromise," Odinga's National Super Alliance opposition alliance said in a statement.

A Reuters team at the scene of a planned rally said it had been sealed off by dozens of police. Two water cannons were standing by, setting the stage for a confrontation if opposition supporters tried to gather.