Usman Khawaja is attempting to shake a reputation he struggles against spin bowling. (AAP)

Darren Lehmann says Usman Khawaja's Sheffield Shield form prior to the first Test suggests he doesn't have as big a problem facing spin as is widely thought.

Usman Khawaja returns to the scene of arguably the greatest triumph of his cricket career attempting to shake a well-set reputation he struggles against spin bowling.

Khawaja played just one of Australia's six Tests on the subcontinent this year, with selectors viewing him as too much of a liability on slow, turning wickets.

It was a similar story when he was dropped during a Test tour of Sri Lanka in 2016.

Khawaja started the Ashes as one of Australia's form batsmen, having been the only player to peel off a pink-ball ton in the opening Sheffield Shield round then scored a pair of half-centuries against NSW.

The left-hander's one knock in the first Test was less impressive; he scored 11 and faced only 24 balls.

England captain Joe Root called Moeen Ali into the attack after eight overs. The visiting offspinner needed just two deliveries to trap him lbw.

"Stats will say yes but for us he played (Nathan) Lyon really well in the Shield game (prior to the first Test)," coach Darren Lehmann said.

"Missed that one against Moeen and hopefully he doesn't do that again."

Australia would be reluctant to change a winning side should they take a 2-0 lead in the series, while there is currently no suggestion Khawaja could face the axe if he fails again in Adelaide,

But a few spin-induced cheap dismissals could change that; the batsman knows the oft-fickle and cut-throat nature of selection meetings as well as anybody.

"We want him to make some runs like everyone else," Lehmann said.

Khawaja was man of the match in his most recent Test at Adelaide Oval, where he scored 145 in Australia's first innings against South Africa to help the hosts snap a five-Test losing streak.

Queensland's captain became the first Australian to post a day-night Test ton, resisting a classy attack for almost eight hours after being asked to open in the absence of David Warner.

"He did play well, so hopefully he does the same," Lehmann said of Khawaja, a run-scoring machine for Australia during the past two summers.

Khawaja also combated the pink ball and Fawad Ahmed's legspin earlier this month, scoring 122 in a day-night Shield clash with Victoria.

"He's been the form batsman for us in the Shield comp, so one knock doesn't make a summer," Lehmann said.