Ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen says Jake Ball should be axed for legspinner Mason Crane. (AAP)

Kevin Pietersen wants to see England's uncapped legspinner Mason Crane play in the second Ashes Test ahead of paceman Jake Ball.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has called for the tourists to swing the axe, saying paceman Jake Ball is simply not up to Ashes standard.

Pietersen was unimpressed with Ball's efforts at the Gabba, where Australia were challenged early but eventually cruised to a 10-wicket win in the series opener.

The retired batsman believes uncapped legspinner Mason Crane should debut in the day-night Test that starts in Adelaide on Saturday, especially given Moeen Ali's spinning finger is injured.

"I wouldn't play Ball in the next Test match, absolutely not. Absolutely no chance," Pietersen told BT Sport.

"Is Jake Ball any good? I don't think so. Not at this level. Not in Australia, from what I've just seen.

"Mason Crane I'd play. I know it's under lights but it gives that variation of a legspin bowler. One spinning away, one spinning in.

"Moeen Ali, we've got an issue with his finger. Do you want Joe Root bowling all the overs? No."

Crane, the 20-year-old who played a game for NSW in 2016-17 after dominating Sydney grade cricket, is being mentored by Stuart MacGill.

The tweaker is highly rated by coach Trevor Bayliss so it would not be a complete shock if he is given a chance to shine at some point of the tour.

"I wouldn't have any problems at all playing Crane in the Test," Bayliss said earlier this month.

"He's young, but he's feisty and likes to get into the contest.

"He's inexperienced and still has a fair bit to learn.

"He's got to start somewhere and if it's here during the Ashes then so be it."

Former skipper Michael Atherton sensed the visitors would ponder dropping Ball, who injured his ankle earlier this month and played the first Test after passing a last-minute fitness test.

"What options are open to England in Adelaide? Not many. None of the players who missed the Gabba would have made any difference," Atherton wrote in The Times.

"Jake Ball, ineffective throughout, may lose his place to Craig Overton, but that is the only change England will consider."