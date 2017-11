LNP frontbencher Scott Emerson, voting with his wife Robyn, has conceded defeat in Maiwar. (AAP)

Shadow treasurer Scott Emerson has conceded defeat in the newly formed seat of Maiwar as the Greens and Labor continue to battle it out for the Brisbane electorate.

"While the eventual winner in #Maiwar remains uncertain, it's clear it will not be the @LNPQLD," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Mr Emerson is one of a number of high-profile LNP casualties after it suffered a dismal showing in the Queensland election, with Labor still on track to form government.