Halfback Mitchell Pearce was released from his NRL contract by Sydney Roosters this month. (AAP)

Manly are still involved in "meaningful discussions" with NRL target Mitchell Pearce, according to the club's new chief executive Lyall Gorman.

The Sea Eagles, Cronulla and Newcastle shape as the final contenders for Pearce's signature, after Melbourne Storm reportedly pulled out of the race on Monday due to salary cap constraints.

The Knights have no such issue and would likely offer the most lucrative contract of the remaining trio, with the bonus of playing alongside former Sydney Roosters teammates Aidan Guerra, Connor Watson and Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

But the Hunter-based club cannot currently match the others when it comes to premiership potential.

Gorman, who made the switch from the Sharks only weeks ago, made clear how eager Manly still are for the NSW playmaker's services.

"We're very keen to get Mitch if we can," Gorman told AAP.

"We're certainly still engaged in meaningful discussion with him through his agent.

"We've got a great respect for his football heritage. I know his family very well. I know Mitch, he's a really great person and a natural leader.

"Our playing group and coach rate him highly. I rate him highly on and off the field and we'll see where that goes in the next couple of weeks."

Helping Manly's cause is Pearce's closeness to re-signed coach Trent Barrett, having played with him for the Blues.

A move to Brookvale would also open the door for a partnership with former Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans, who has reportedly offered to move to No.6 to accommodate Pearce's arrival.

"He'd offset Daly very nicely," Gorman said.

"He'd add a bit more flair and diversity. He's a natural leader, an organiser, a perfectionist, and an elite talented footballer."

With pre-season already under way Pearce will be looking to have his future sorted soon, perhaps even as soon as the end of the week.

Gorman has been in his new job less than two weeks but said he's "been given very strong empowerment" by the Sea Eagles board and owners the Penn family.

He brings experience and stability to a club dealing with the NRL salary cap investigation and recovering from a tough year during which predecessor Tim Cleary quit, the club was investigated then cleared for match fixing and legend Bob Fulton vacated his consultancy position.