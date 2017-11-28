Glenn Maxwell responded to his axing by Australia with a career-best 278 for Victoria against NSW (AAP)

Glenn Maxwell is going to get even better after his career-best 278, says Victoria cricket captain Aaron Finch.

Glenn Maxwell will get better and better after his breakthrough Sheffield Shield double century, according to his Victoria captain Aaron Finch.

Maxwell responded to his axing from the Australian cricket team for the first Ashes Test with a breathtaking career-best 278 against NSW, in the Shield match at North Sydney Oval, which finished on Monday.

"Maxy played an unbelievable innings and everyone was very happy for him after the disappointment of missing the Test squad," Finch told AAP.

'He showed how good a player he is and the application he can show when it's his day.

"He's obviously a wonderful player.

"In this format we've seen some great innings from him in the past under some difficult circumstances, but coming into this game he was determined to do well.

"(It's) a pretty high benchmark to set for yourself, but I'm sure he'll keep getting better and better."

The draw left Victoria bottom of the Shield ladder, but Finch extracted plenty of positives after the Bushrangers dominated against NSW, who had won all three of their previous games.

"Our batting has been an issue in the first couple of games," Finch said.

"We've had some patches of chaos when we've lost five and six wickets for not many runs, in small patches.

"But the way that we applied ourselves on this wicket, which was pretty flat, was outstanding."

Shield champions for the past three summers, Victoria are the only one of the six teams still to win a game this season.

"Obviously the position we've put ourselves in isn't ideal," Finch said.

"Losing our first game against Queensland and then three draws it has been very tough.

"But we're starting to play some really good cricket and that hasn't been reflected in the ladder at this stage.

"But our time will come, things will swing our way and go right for us."

Victoria host WA at the MCG in the final pre-Christmas Shield round starting next Sunday.

The Bushrangers trail ladder leaders NSW by over 14 points.

"You want to keep them as low down the ladder as possible for as long as you can during the season," NSW captain Moises Henriques said.