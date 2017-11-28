Mayne Pharma's revenue for the first four months of the financial year dropped 12 per cent to $151 million due to price deflation in the US generic marketplace.

Chief executive Scott Richards says group revenue to the end of October fell to $151 million against a backdrop of aggressive contracting behaviour by wholesaler and retailer buying alliances.

Mr Richards says Mayne Pharma, which in August reported an $86 million full-year profit on revenue of $572.6 million, would experience a soft first half but that a range of sales initiatives was already improving performance.