Megan Markle is likely to become a very new kind of royal. (AAP)

In many ways, Meghan Markle - a mixed-race American raised in California, and a divorcee - will make a refreshing addition to Britain's monarchy.

She is an entertainment figure in her own right, and an outspoken woman comfortable talking about her background and her passions. American actress Meghan Markle will be a new type of royal when she weds Prince Harry next year.

In some ways, Markle - a mixed-race American raised in California, and a divorcee - makes a surprising addition to Britain's monarchy.

But the institution has moved on with the times, and the romance between Markle and Harry has a decidedly unstuffy, modern feel to it.

Markle, best known for her role as an ambitious paralegal in the hit US legal drama Suits, surprised many when she shared her feelings for Harry in a September cover story for Vanity Fair. Asked about the media frenzy surrounding their courtship, the 36-year-old said: "At the end of the day I think it's really simple ... we're two people who are really happy and in love."

Describing Harry as her "boyfriend," Markle said that while she expected that she and Harry would have to "come forward" about their relationship at some point, the two were just a couple enjoying time spent with each other.

"Personally, I love a great love story," she said.

It is unusual for a royal love interest to speak so publicly - and candidly - before becoming engaged. Harry's past reported girlfriends all shied away from the media limelight, and his sister-in-law, formerly known as Kate Middleton, stayed silent until she and Prince William gave a formal televised interview at Buckingham Palace after their engagement became public.

But then, unlike some other "commoners" romantically linked to Britain's royals, Markle is no stranger to media exposure and the world of show business.

She has campaigned for women's equality for UN Women as an Advocate for Political Participation and Leadership. At a 2015 star-studded event for the UN women's agency, she said: "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist."

UN Women said in a statement late Monday that it "trusts and hopes that in her new and important public role she will continue to use her visibility and voice to support the advancement of gender equality."

Markle has written in Time magazine about girls' education and the stigma surrounding menstruation, and has travelled to Rwanda as global ambassador for the charity World Vision Canada. She has described how her mother took her to the slums of Jamaica to witness poverty first-hand, saying experiences like that shaped her social consciousness and charity work.

It wouldn't be first time that a British royal has married an American - or a divorcee. In 1936, Edward VIII famously abdicated after he was forced to choose between the monarchy and his relationship with twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson.

In her Vanity Fair interview, Markle made clear the world's attention on her romance did not faze her.

"I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship," she said. "The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise."