Melbourne United have followed the lead of the Melbourne Storm and turned to wrestling to try to bring more physicality to their NBL game.

Humiliated in their last NBL outing, Melbourne United are following the lead of NRL premiers Melbourne Storm by bringing wrestling into their training in a bid to find a physical edge.

United were trounced by 32 points at home by defending champions Perth and have been stewing over the loss during the league-wide bye for the FIBA international break.

They felt they were smashed on the boards by the Wildcats so with the Storm the kings of the wrestle, United decided try some MMA wrestling where the NRL heavyweights train.

"We wanted to put them in some uncomfortable situations and we did that with wrestling and boxing and we felt like those sessions had an impact on the way that we practised," United coach Dean Vickerman said, ahead of their Monday night clash against the Illawarra Hawks.

"Why we went there was the physicality, and just getting used to feeling more contact and our screening has picked up, rebounding and boxing out and just general physicality has picked up."

Vickerman said American forward Tai Wesley was good at throwing his weight around while guard Peter Hooley was a surprise packet against his larger opponents.

The coach felt his team could be guilty of mental lapses through the matches and he hoped the wrestling could also improve their toughness.

"It was pretty full on and one of the hardest things some of those guys have done," Vickerman said.

"There was a lot of holds and there was nowhere to hide.

"There was a fight element and there were third and fourth efforts required to get out of it, and the boys handled it well."

He said while his players were itching to make amends for the Perth game, the break had allowed some to have medical treatment that would see them through the season.

Olympian Chris Goulding will return from Boomers duty to train on Thursday and will be available to suit up against the Hawks.