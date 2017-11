Poker machines at Melbourne's Crown Casino were tampered with to remove betting options, a new whistleblower alleges.

The man, who went to the ABC with his allegations, is the fourth person to make such claims after federal independent MP Andrew Wilkie aired allegations by three others in parliament in October.

"As I've said right from the beginning, the regulator is taking these allegations quite seriously and so am I," Victorian Gaming Minister Marlene Kairouz told reporters on Tuesday.