Everton caretaker boss Unsworth's chances replacing the sacked Ronald Koeman on a permanent basis are looking slim, with British media reporting the Merseyside club held talks with former England boss Sam Allardyce over the position.

"If he doesn't take the Everton job, I think I would be telling Unsy to go and manage somewhere and earn your corn," Moyes told reporters ahead of West Ham's Premier League trip to Everton on Wednesday.

"If you want to move on, go and get a job in the Championship or League One. I think there has been a generation of really good players out there who I believe should go and manage and try and come up.

"I would say earn your stripes first and show you can organise so that you can control the team and show that your training works, all the things that are linked with management and leadership."

Unsworth guided the under-23 side to the Premier League 2 trophy last season but has struggled with the senior squad since taking charge from Koeman, recording just one win from seven matches in all competitions.

Moyes, however, does not believe Unsworth should give up hope of being handed the full-time job at Everton just yet.

"I think one way or another David Unsworth will still be hoping he will still be Everton manager, and why should he not be? He has to do that," the 54-year-old Scot, who managed Everton between 2002-13, added.

West Ham will kick-off Wednesday's league match in the relegation zone but a victory would see them climb above Everton on the table.

