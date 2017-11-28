LNP leader Tim Nicholls hasn't given up hope of forming government in Queensland, saying the state election result remains unclear.

Queensland LNP opposition leader Tim Nicholls says the state election isn't over, despite polls closing three days ago, and has called on Labor to go into opposition if it fails to win an outright majority.

Mr Nicholls says Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's hold on power is getting weaker by the day and he doesn't believe Labor will gain the 47 seats it needs to form a majority government.

"If she does not get to that 47 number will she keep her word? Will she do the right thing, and will she go into opposition and invite the LNP to attempt to form a government?," Mr Nicholls asked.