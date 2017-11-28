Origin Energy has reaffirmed its full year earnings guidance but is targeting more cost cuts at the APLNG plant in Queensland.

Origin Energy has reaffirmed its full-year guidance for underlying earnings to be in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

The energy producer and retailer said its share of gas production at the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas project in Queensland will be between 245 and 265 petajoules, and flagged that it is targeting annual cost reductions of more than $500 million over 18 months at the joint venture.

The company also said it expects to lift electricity generation at its Eraring plant in NSW to between 15.5 and 16 terra watt hours, compared to its previous forecast of 14.6 to 15.6 TWh, as it boosts performance in response to higher wholesale electricity prices.