Pope Francis (L) stands with Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) during their meeting in Naypyidaw on November 28, 2017. (Getty Images)

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi says there has been an erosion of trust between the communities of Rakhine state as the Pope urges healing of wounds.

Pope Francis said on Tuesday that Myanmar is suffering from civil conflict and hostilities "that have lasted all too long and created deep divisions", but in a speech in the country's capital he did not refer to the minority Rohingya Muslims.

"The arduous process of peacebuilding and national reconciliation can only advance through a commitment to justice and respect for human rights," he said, speaking after Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had made an address.

"Religious differences need not be a source of division and distrust, but rather a force for unity, forgiveness, tolerance and wise nation-building," the pope added.

The pope's visit to Myanmar comes after an exodus of more than 620,000 Rohingya from Rakhine state to the southern tip of Bangladesh following a military crackdown that the United States last week branded "ethnic cleansing".

His trip is so delicate that some papal advisers warned him against even saying the word "Rohingya", lest he set off a diplomatic incident that could turn the country's military and government against minority Christians.

Myanmar does not recognise the Rohingya as citizens nor as members of a distinct ethnic group with their own identity, and it rejects the term "Rohingya" and its use.

'Eroded trust'

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday there had been an erosion of trust and understanding between communities of Rakhine state, but did not refer to the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled since a military crackdown there.

"Of the many challenges that our government has been facing, the situation in the Rakhine has most strongly captured the attention of the world," Suu Kyi said in a speech at a ceremony to welcome Pope Francis in the capital, Naypyitaw, on the second day of his visit to the country.

"As we address longstanding issues, social, economic and political, that have eroded trust and understanding, harmony and cooperation, between different communities in Rakhine, the support of our people and of good friends who only wish to see us succeed in our endeavours, has been invaluable," she said.

More than 620,000 Rohingya have left northern Rakhine state over the past three months to escape what Amnesty International has dubbed "crimes against humanity", gathering in refugee camps at the southern tip of neighbouring Bangladesh.

The United States has accused Myanmar of "ethnic cleansing" against the Rohingya, but China has stood by the country and Suu Kyi is due to travel to Beijing later this week.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace laureate and champion of democracy who for years faced down the junta that long ruled her country, has faced condemnation from around the globe for expressing doubts about reports of rights abuses against the Rohingya and failing to condemn the military.