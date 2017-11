Veteran forward Lindsay Thomas accepts he will have to fight for opportunities at Port Adelaide after being picked in the AFL rookie draft.

The veteran goalsneak hopes a return to his home state of South Australia will help revive his career after he fell out of favour at North Melbourne.

"I'm under no illusions that I'm going to come here and be in the best 22. This is such a great, exciting list and I will have to work my backside off to break into this team," Thomas said on Tuesday.