Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended months of speculation with news of their engagement. (AAP)

A timeline of Prince Harry and his US girlfriend Meghan Markle's romance.

HARRY AND MEGHAN'S ROYAL ROMANCE

2016

JULY

- Harry and Markle first meet in London through friends

- Harry meets Markle's father Thomas Markle soon after romantic sparks fly between the pair, according to her half-brother Thomas Markle Jnr

OCTOBER

- Rumours surface in the media that Harry is "secretly" dating the Canada-based Suits star

NOVEMBER

- Harry confirms his relationship with Markle and asks the public to stop harassing his girlfriend

- Prince William issues his own statement in support of his younger brother

DECEMBER

- Markle and Harry are first photographed by the paparazzi during a stroll in London where they watch a West End show, and later reportedly buy a Christmas tree

2017

JANUARY

- The pair visit Norway to see the northern lights

- Markle meets Harry's sister-in-law Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte

FEBRUARY

- Paparazzi snap Harry and Markle leaving the exclusive members' club Soho House in London

MARCH

- The pair take a trip to Jamaica for the wedding of Harry's friend Tom Inskip

MAY

- Markle attends the reception of Harry's sister-in-law Pippa Middleton after her wedding to James Matthews

- Harry is cheered on by his girlfriend at a polo tournament in England and are photographed for the first time sharing a kiss

AUGUST

- Harry is rumoured to have asked Markle to marry him while on holiday together in Botswana to celebrate her 36th birthday

SEPTEMBER

- Gracing the cover of Vanity Fair, Markle speaks about prince Harry in an interview published as the magazine's feature story of the month

- In keeping with royal protocol, the pair are photographed seated about 18 chairs apart for the opening of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada

- The couple are photographed watching a tennis match between Australia and New Zealand at the Invictus Games

OCTOBER

- Markle's dad Thomas gives Harry his blessings to marry his daughter as an impending engagement announcement looms, according to British tabloids.

- Markle first meets the Queen over afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace with Harry.

NOVEMBER

- Markle reportedly wraps up filming on the US drama Suits

- Pictures emerge of Markle shopping in London, sparking speculation she has moved in with Harry at Kensington Palace

- Speculation about a royal engagement reaches fever pitch when bookmakers stop taking bets on the couple marrying

- Staff at Buckingham and Kensington palaces are reportedly briefed about the couple's engagement and told they will have a non-traditional wedding.

- Buckingham Palace make it official with an announcement of their engagement