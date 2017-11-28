Adventure World in Perth is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured on a funnel water slide at the theme park.

Popular Perth theme park Adventure World is investigating after a 16-year-old boy suffered a broken leg while riding a funnel water slide.

Heidi Herget said her son Jeremy was in an inflatable raft on the Kraken slide with his 14-year-old brother Toby on November 18 when another raft, carrying four people, slammed into them, causing the brothers to be thrown out.

Ms Herget told 6PR radio no-one at the park had informed her of what had happened and it was instead left to Toby to call her.

Ms Herget said X-rays showed Jeremy had broken his tibia, putting in doubt his promising basketball career.

"He's a state-level basketball player. He was meant to be playing state championships this last weekend," she said.

"He had to sit on the bench - his future is uncertain at this time."

Adventure World chief executive Andrew Sharry said in a statement on Tuesday that staff responded quickly by administering first aid within minutes.

He said the ride was immediately closed while staff conducted a full inspection and re-opened after getting the all-clear.

Mr Sharry said the park's operations manager met with Ms Herget on the day, and he had also been in contact with her and was personally investigating her concerns.

"The safety of our guests is our number one priority, with all of our rides undergoing stringent daily, weekly, monthly and annual checks," he said.

Adventure World's insurers have also been notified, Mr Sharry said.

The Kraken is the longest, steepest and tallest funnel slide in the world, dropping 30 metres along the 260 metres of the ride.