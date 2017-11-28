Queensland Labor president John Battams says voters have turned away from the major parties because they want a "quick fix" to difficult problems.

Voters have turned away from the two major parties because they are seeking a quick fix for complicated issues, Queensland Labor president John Battams says.

Mr Battams said Labor attracted a relatively low primary vote of around 36 per cent in the weekend's state election because people had cast protest votes for minor parties.

"The issue of single issue parties and protest parties is an issue across the western world," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"When times are tough, and we recognise that times are tough, and that the internationalisation of the Australian economy has not seen those benefits spread equally amongst everybody.

"People are saying the current system's not working, I'll follow some parties that seem to have simplistic answers to complex questions ... you can't blame people for wanting to do that.

However, Mr Battams said parties like One Nation and The Greens wooed voters with big promises they would never have to keep.

"It's very easy for minor parties to promise the world knowing they'll never have to implement government," he said.

"We have to both have an eye to those issues but be sensible in terms of what we promise."

He was "confident" Labor would form a majority government, saying the party's position on jobs and frontline services would get them over the line.

Labor has won 44 seats and is expected to win the 47 seats required to form a majority government.

Mr Battams said Labor's decision to preference One Nation last was also "successful" in drawing votes away from the LNP.

"People made it very clear they didn't want a One Nation-influenced government," he said.