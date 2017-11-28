Prince Harry has revealed the Queen's pooches have already taken to his fiancee Meghan Markle.

The prince revealed the dog-loving Suits star had charmed his grandmother's pets far easier than even he had ever managed.

In their first interview since announcing their engagement, Harry said: "And the corgis took to you straight away."

"I've spent the last 33 years being barked at - this one walks in, absolutely nothing ..."

Describing the moment, Markle, who has two rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and a labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart, said: "Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet."

And Prince Harry added: "... just wagging tails and I was just like argh."

The Queen is the royal best known for her love of dogs.

She has owned more than 30 corgis, many of them direct descendants of Susan, who was so loved she accompanied the then Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

Now she has only one corgi left, Willow, and two dorgis, Candy and Vulcan.

She introduced the new breed of dog known as the "dorgi" when her corgi Tiny mated with a dachshund "sausage dog" called Pipkin, which belonged to Princess Margaret.

Markle says she has brought one of her dogs over to the UK, while another lives with friend.

Markle is a keen advocate of adopting dogs, often using the #adoptdontshop hashtag in her posts, which will go down well with Harry's stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla is patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and adopted her two adored Jack Russells, Beth and Bluebell, from the shelter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a cocker spaniel called Lupo, a wedding present from Kate's brother James Middleton.

Harry grew up surrounded by dogs.

His father the Prince of Wales had a Jack Russell called Tigga, who featured on some of his Christmas cards along with William and Harry.