Baltimore's much-vaunted defence led the way again as the Ravens edged out the Houston Texans 23-16 in Monday night NFL action.

Terrell Suggs led an aggressive Baltimore defence that kept Houston out of the end zone for the final 51 minutes as the Ravens battled to a 23-16 NFL victory on Monday night.

The Ravens (6-5) have won consecutive games for the first time since they opened the season 2-0 and are tied with Buffalo for the final AFC wildcard spot.

Suggs had two sacks, Alex Collins ran for 60 yards and a touchdown and punter Sam Koch threw perhaps Baltimore's most significant pass of the game.

The Ravens forced three turnovers, two in the final five minutes.

After Suggs stripped the ball from quarterback Tom Savage and Baltimore recovered, Justin Tucker kicked a field goal with 2:53 remaining for a seven-point cushion.

Anthony Levine then intercepted a Savage pass to clinch it.

Houston (4-7) have lost four of their last five games.