A new report shows nearly 50,000 Australians from disadvantaged backgrounds have died before the age of 75 over the last four years.

There are urgent calls to increase the current "pathetic" level of funding given to health prevention in Australia, with a new report revealing the most disadvantaged are 60 per cent more likely to die from cancer, live with diabetes and die by suicide.

Data released by the Australian Health Policy Collaboration (AHPC) at the National Press Club on Tuesday shows Australians from low socio-economic backgrounds are more likely to be obese, less likely to exercise, much more likely to smoke and less likely to screen for bowel cancer - all risk factors for cancer.

According to Australia's Health Tracker by Socio-Economic Status report, 49,227 more people have died before the age of 75 in lower socio-economic groups over the last four years.

Without significant investment in health prevention policies from governments there is unlikely to be a reduction in the "alarming" rates of chronic disease in Australia, warns Michael Moore, CEO of the Public Health Association of Australia.

"Currently, Australia invests a pathetic 1.3 per cent of its health budget on preventive health measures and programs. It really needs to be five per cent of health spending as a bare minimum," Mr Moore said

Cancer Council Victoria's Head of Prevention Craig Sinclair agrees.

"This report clearly shows that we are in the middle of a worsening health crisis. Our most disadvantaged Australians are those at greatest risk of serious life-threatening health problems including cancer," Mr Sinclair said.

"We must urge our governments to help create environments that support healthy lifestyle choices and ensure that Australians from disadvantaged backgrounds are fully educated on the life-saving cancer screening programs that are available for free," said Mr Sinclair.

What Australia's Health Tracker by Socio-Economic Status shows:

* People in most disadvantaged communities are 2.5 times more likely to smoke

* 71 per cent more likely to suicide

* 57 per cent more likely to be obese

* 60 per cent more likely to live with diabetes

* Rates of physical activity decreases as levels of disadvantage increases