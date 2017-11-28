Aid groups are bracing for conditions to worsen at the Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh over coming months.

Picture Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall shopping strip during the Boxing Day sales, but with nobody allowed to go home.

That's what it's like in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh.

More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state have fled to Bangladesh since late August, following military atrocities the United Nations has dubbed a "text book case of ethnic cleansing".

Oxfam Australia chief executive Helen Szoke was on the ground last week with Labor's spokeswoman on international development Claire Moore and colleague Sharon Claydon.

They were shocked by the scale of the situation.

"It's like Bourke Street," Dr Szoke said.

The dire conditions are set to compound over the next few months as the pre-monsoon season looms.

For a start, there won't be enough food. Then there are concerns about an outbreak of cholera, along with a spate of pregnancies from sexual assaults.

Many families will soon be pushing to their underage daughters into marriage so there is one less mouth to feed, and to protect their honour.

Dr Szoke says the camp is one of the worst she's seen in her five years at Oxfam.

Because so many people have come in three months, aid groups are racing to keep up with demand for facilities.

One latrine is shared by up to 200 people.

By comparison, the "sad and awful" Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan - home to almost 80,000 Syrians - had proper systems in place with tent housing and markets.

Rohingyas were mostly sleeping under bamboo tarp structures which are likely to be swamped when heavy rains come.

The Australian government has launched a fundraising appeal with aid groups, pledging to match public donations up to a total of $5 million.

Oxfam's focus is on water and sanitation projects in the camp.