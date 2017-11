Aaron Woods will need the aid of a painkilling injection to play for Australia in Saturday's Rugby League World Cup final against England.

Woods last week aggravated a shoulder injury he first suffered when he was 19 years old playing with NRL club Wests Tigers, but insists he risks no further damage to his body.

"I sat down with the physio and doc and they just said it can't get any worse," Woods said after Tuesday's training run.