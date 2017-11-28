Russia said on Tuesday it had lost contact with a weather satellite it launched from its new Vostochny cosmodrome just hours earlier.
"During the first scheduled communication session with the space vehicle, contact has not been established because it is not on its planned orbit," the Russian space agency Roscosmos said in a statement.
The Meteor-M was launched earlier on Tuesday from Russia's new Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East.
Roscosmos said the satellite had reached its designated orbit, but that it could not make contact with it.
Roscosmos experts were analysing the situation, it said in a statement.
More to come.
