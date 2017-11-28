Signout
  • A Russian Soyuz 2.1b rocket carrying the Meteor M satellite and additional 18 small satellites on November 28, 2017. (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
The Russian Space Agency says it has failed to establish contact with a newly launched satellite 'Meteor-M'.
26 MINS AGO  UPDATED 22 MINS AGO

Russia said on Tuesday it had lost contact with a weather satellite it launched from its new Vostochny cosmodrome just hours earlier.

"During the first scheduled communication session with the space vehicle, contact has not been established because it is not on its planned orbit," the Russian space agency Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Meteor-M was launched earlier on Tuesday from Russia's new Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East.

Roscosmos said the satellite had reached its designated orbit, but that it could not make contact with it.

Roscosmos experts were analysing the situation, it said in a statement.

More to come. 

'Not NASA': Government says new Australian space agency will be 'small' but profitable
The federal government has announced it will create a national space agency, bringing Australia up-to-speed with countries like New Zealand and Canada.
NASA releases new images of raging storm on Jupiter
NASA on Wednesday released a series of stunning images of a raging storm on Jupiter, known as the Great Red Spot, snapped earlier this week as an unmanned probe zipped by.
NASA discovers 10 new Earth-size exoplanets
NASA revealed Monday 10 new rocky, Earth-sized planets that could potentially have liquid water and support life.

Advertisement