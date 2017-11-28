Debate on same-sex marriage legislation has wrapped up in the Senate, with the bill moving to the committee stage in which amendments will be debated.

A range of amendments to Liberal Dean Smith's bill will be debated on Tuesday, after the legislation entered the committee stage on voices, making it the first time either house of parliament has ever cast a vote in favour of same-sex marriage.

"At last Australia will no longer be insulting gay people by saying different rules apply to you," Attorney-General George Brandis told parliament.